write down a command-line to see the help text that matches each argument
try
showthedocs
for explaining other languages
EXPLAIN
examples
:(){ :|:& };:
for user in $(cut -f1 -d: /etc/passwd); do crontab -u $user -l 2>/dev/null; done
file=$(echo `basename "$file"`)
true && { echo success; } || { echo failed; }
cut -d ' ' -f 1 /var/log/apache2/access_logs | uniq -c | sort -n
tar zcf - some-dir | ssh some-server "cd /; tar xvzf -"
tar xzvf archive.tar.gz
find . -type f -print0
ssh -i keyfile -f -N -L 1234:www.google.com:80 host
git log --graph --abbrev-commit --pretty=oneline origin..mybranch