wget(1) --mirror --page-requisites --html-extension --convert-links example.com 
The non-interactive network downloader
 
-m
--mirror
    Turn on options suitable for mirroring.  This option turns on recursion and time-stamping, sets
    infinite recursion depth and keeps FTP directory listings.  It is currently equivalent to -r -N -l
    inf --no-remove-listing.
 
-p
--page-requisites
    This option causes Wget to download all the files that are necessary to properly display a given HTML
    page.  This includes such things as inlined images, sounds, and referenced stylesheets.

           Ordinarily, when downloading a single HTML page, any requisite documents that may be needed to
           display it properly are not downloaded.  Using -r together with -l can help, but since Wget does not
           ordinarily distinguish between external and inlined documents, one is generally left with "leaf
           documents" that are missing their requisites.

           For instance, say document 1.html contains an "<IMG>" tag referencing 1.gif and an "<A>" tag pointing
           to external document 2.html.  Say that 2.html is similar but that its image is 2.gif and it links to
           3.html.  Say this continues up to some arbitrarily high number.

           If one executes the command:

                   wget -r -l 2 http://<site>/1.html

           then 1.html, 1.gif, 2.html, 2.gif, and 3.html will be downloaded.  As you can see, 3.html is without
           its requisite 3.gif because Wget is simply counting the number of hops (up to 2) away from 1.html in
           order to determine where to stop the recursion.  However, with this command:

                   wget -r -l 2 -p http://<site>/1.html

           all the above files and 3.html's requisite 3.gif will be downloaded.  Similarly,

                   wget -r -l 1 -p http://<site>/1.html

           will cause 1.html, 1.gif, 2.html, and 2.gif to be downloaded.  One might think that:

                   wget -r -l 0 -p http://<site>/1.html

           would download just 1.html and 1.gif, but unfortunately this is not the case, because -l 0 is
           equivalent to -l inf---that is, infinite recursion.  To download a single HTML page (or a handful of
           them, all specified on the command-line or in a -i URL input file) and its (or their) requisites,
           simply leave off -r and -l:

                   wget -p http://<site>/1.html

           Note that Wget will behave as if -r had been specified, but only that single page and its requisites
           will be downloaded.  Links from that page to external documents will not be followed.  Actually, to
           download a single page and all its requisites (even if they exist on separate websites), and make
           sure the lot displays properly locally, this author likes to use a few options in addition to -p:

                   wget -E -H -k -K -p http://<site>/<document>

           To finish off this topic, it's worth knowing that Wget's idea of an external document link is any URL
           specified in an "<A>" tag, an "<AREA>" tag, or a "<LINK>" tag other than "<LINK REL="stylesheet">".
 
wget [option]... [URL]...
 
-k
--convert-links
    After the download is complete, convert the links in the document to make them suitable for local
    viewing.  This affects not only the visible hyperlinks, but any part of the document that links to
    external content, such as embedded images, links to style sheets, hyperlinks to non-HTML content,
    etc.

           Each link will be changed in one of the two ways:

              The links to files that have been downloaded by Wget will be changed to refer to the file they
               point to as a relative link.

               Example: if the downloaded file /foo/doc.html links to /bar/img.gif, also downloaded, then the
               link in doc.html will be modified to point to ../bar/img.gif.  This kind of transformation works
               reliably for arbitrary combinations of directories.

              The links to files that have not been downloaded by Wget will be changed to include host name and
               absolute path of the location they point to.

               Example: if the downloaded file /foo/doc.html links to /bar/img.gif (or to ../bar/img.gif), then
               the link in doc.html will be modified to point to http://hostname/bar/img.gif.

           Because of this, local browsing works reliably: if a linked file was downloaded, the link will refer
           to its local name; if it was not downloaded, the link will refer to its full Internet address rather
           than presenting a broken link.  The fact that the former links are converted to relative links
           ensures that you can move the downloaded hierarchy to another directory.

           Note that only at the end of the download can Wget know which links have been downloaded.  Because of
           that, the work done by -k will be performed at the end of all the downloads.
source manpages: wget