-p --page-requisites This option causes Wget to download all the files that are necessary to properly display a given HTML page. This includes such things as inlined images, sounds, and referenced stylesheets. Ordinarily, when downloading a single HTML page, any requisite documents that may be needed to display it properly are not downloaded. Using -r together with -l can help, but since Wget does not ordinarily distinguish between external and inlined documents, one is generally left with "leaf documents" that are missing their requisites. For instance, say document 1.html contains an "<IMG>" tag referencing 1.gif and an "<A>" tag pointing to external document 2.html . Say that 2.html is similar but that its image is 2.gif and it links to 3.html . Say this continues up to some arbitrarily high number. If one executes the command: wget -r -l 2 http://<site>/1.html then 1.html , 1.gif , 2.html , 2.gif , and 3.html will be downloaded. As you can see, 3.html is without its requisite 3.gif because Wget is simply counting the number of hops (up to 2) away from 1.html in order to determine where to stop the recursion. However, with this command: wget -r -l 2 -p http://<site>/1.html all the above files and 3.html 's requisite 3.gif will be downloaded. Similarly, wget -r -l 1 -p http://<site>/1.html will cause 1.html , 1.gif , 2.html , and 2.gif to be downloaded. One might think that: wget -r -l 0 -p http://<site>/1.html would download just 1.html and 1.gif , but unfortunately this is not the case, because -l 0 is equivalent to -l inf---that is, infinite recursion. To download a single HTML page (or a handful of them, all specified on the command-line or in a -i URL input file) and its (or their) requisites, simply leave off -r and -l: wget -p http://<site>/1.html Note that Wget will behave as if -r had been specified, but only that single page and its requisites will be downloaded. Links from that page to external documents will not be followed. Actually, to download a single page and all its requisites (even if they exist on separate websites), and make sure the lot displays properly locally, this author likes to use a few options in addition to -p: wget -E -H -k -K -p http://<site>/<document> To finish off this topic, it's worth knowing that Wget's idea of an external document link is any URL specified in an "<A>" tag, an "<AREA>" tag, or a "<LINK>" tag other than "<LINK REL="stylesheet">".